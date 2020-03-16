West Ham have to swerve possible Jones move

West Ham United are interested in signing Phil Jones from Manchester United, per The Daily Mirror.

What’s the word?

The defender has been cast aside by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has made just two Premier League appearances this season, playing 45 minutes in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United and the full 90 in the 2-0 defeat to Burnley.

Newcastle United are said to be interested in handing him a lifeline and allowing him to leave Old Trafford.

But West Ham are also said to hold an interest, with David Moyes keen to reunite with the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Jones is said to be valued at £12m and he has made just eight appearances in all competitions this term.

Been here before

West Ham signing crocks doesn’t tend to go too well.

Jones has a chequered injury history and has missed a total of a staggering 123 games during his time at Old Trafford.

The Hammers have history, here, too, signing Jack Wilshere from Arsenal despite his well-documented injury woes, and this would be the latest in a line of bringing in past-their-best players because they have played for a top club.

Think too of the signings of Alex Song from Barcelona back in 2014/15, and of Andy Carroll from Liverpool the season prior.

They may think they can rehabilitate said players but it rarely, if ever, works, and Jones would be just another victim.

They should swerve this move.

