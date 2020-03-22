West Ham must get their summer recruitment right

David Gold and David Sullivan have one job this summer: Get the recruitment right.

West Ham United have endured a terrible season that continues to involve a relegation battle, has included the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini and the reappointment of David Moyes as manager, a calamity goalkeeper in Roberto, the concession of 50 league goals and 16 Premier League defeats.

It has led to fan anger, too, and protests over the ownership of Gold and Sullivan outside the London Stadium.

This comes after a summer in which Sebastian Haller, Pablo Fornals, Albian Ajeti, Roberto, David Martin, and Goncalo Cardoso came into the club.

None of those have really hit the heights expected of them – Haller netting seven goals for instance – and West Ham attempted to correct the course with the signing of Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen, if the Premier League gets back underway, whether that was the right choice.

But there needs to be a point made: West Ham have failed in the transfer window in recent years.

Looking back through their signings, one has to make the point that they have signed a dud in pretty much every season since 2015-16. Take then club-record signing Andre Ayew who scored just 12 times in 50 games or £16m Javier Hernandez who has already moved on to pastures new.

Last season, meanwhile, there was Jack Wilshere and Lucas Perez. The former has spent more time on the treatment table while the latter is now with Alaves in Spain.

But the summer of 2015/16 was superb. They lured Dimitri Payet to east London, signed Michail Antonio from Nottingham Forest, brought in Angelo Ogbonna from Juventus and also secured Pedro Obiang from Sampdoria. Two of those players remain in the first-team; Payet was a superstar; Obiang made 116 appearances in midfield.

It is telling that, since then, they’ve not really stuck the landing and it is worth pointing out that the 15-16 summer led to a season in which they finished seventh, just four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Now, if they remain in the Premier League, they need to repeat that sort of summer when the window reopens.

That is not to say that they will instantly become a team pushing for European football but that has long been the stated aim of both Gold and Sullivan.

To grow and improve, and avoid another relegation battle, they need to finally get their recruitment right, for the first time in half a decade.

It is a major challenge; they dare not fail it.

