West Ham: 2019/20 Season Quiz

The Hammers made big signings at the start of the season, smashing their transfer record on Sebastian Haller, as well as signing Pablo Fornals, while Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek arrived in January.

Manuel Pellegrini had set his intentions in the market for where he wanted to take the club and after finishing in 10th in the league last time out, the Chilean would have set his sights on him and the club reaching those European football spots for this season. Despite this, Pellegrini would find himself sacked just before the New Year – and the club would give David Moyes his second stint at the helm in an attempt to salvage a broken season.

With big wins and disappointing transfers causing a frustrating and stinted season, which saw the club in a relegation battle, how much can you remember about the Hammers’ 2019/20 season?