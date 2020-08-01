West Ham would have been going into this season with optimism and hope with the squad that Manuel Pellegrini had built during the summer transfer window – two marquis signings in the likes of Sebastian Haller and Pablo Fornals showed a real intent for the Hammers to begin their climb of the Premier League table.

As this season showed us, nothing is guaranteed, and with the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini in December after a string of poor results, it was only a matter of time before the Claret and Blue outfit found themselves looking down the barrel of a loaded gun – heading straight for the Championship.

The appointment of David Moyes just a few days later didn’t seem to do much to steady the ship at first, but after a few positive results, the club was safe from relegation by five points.

Here, we take a look at West Ham’s season – the good, the bad, and the downright disastrous…