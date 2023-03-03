West Ham's signing of Andriy Yarmolenko in 2018 would sadly prove to be a financial and footballing disaster for the club, as the experienced winger struggled to impress before leaving on a free transfer last summer.

Was West Ham's signing of Yarmolenko a disaster?

When West Ham signed the Ukraine captain from Borussia Dortmund on a deal worth £17.5m nearly five years ago, it was seen as something of a coup by the Hammers.

He was only 28 at the time and had shone with Dynamo Kyiv in his home country, notching a remarkable 137 goals and 90 assists in 340 appearances for the Ukrainian side.

The winger also managed a modest six goals and six assists in just 26 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, so arrived with some experience playing at the top level in Germany.

Unfortunately for the Hammers, his goal record on English soil was far less impressive, as in 86 appearances in West Ham colours, the wide man would manage just 13 goals and seven assists, which was a disappointing return from the forward.

His lack of game time was perhaps the biggest factor in his signing going down in the bad books for West Ham, as injuries plagued him throughout his time in the Premier League, as he only managed more than 20 league appearances in one of his four seasons at the club.

A ruptured Achilles tendon in his first season at the club certainly didn't help matters but it was arguably his plethora of minor injuries that prevented him from ever really enjoying a run in the team which may have frustrated fans, and no doubt David Moyes, the most.

Last season saw Yarmolenko muster just three goals and one assist for the Hammers in 27 appearances in all competitions, so it was perhaps no surprise that Moyes opted against giving the 33-year-old a new contract at the London Stadium.

He would make the move to UAE side Al-Ain, joining a long list of players who make the move to the Middle East in the twilight of their careers, and has contributed an impressive eight goals and five assists in 22 appearances for his new side.

Considering his lack of influence in the top flight during his time at West Ham, as well as the significant loss the Hammers made on his transfer, Yarmolenko must sadly go down in the history books as another transfer disaster from the east London outfit.