West Ham challenge Everton for Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a move for Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr, according to L’Equipe.

What does the report say?

The Hammers look set to target a right-back this summer as they look to improve on the current options of Ryan Fredericks and the ageing Pablo Zabaleta.

According to L’Equipe, one player that David Moyes and his recruitment team have their eye on is Marseille man Sarr, who has become a regular at the Stade Velodrome since his arrival in 2015.

Aged 28, he has made 27 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

The report states that Everton are also keeping an eye on the French-born player, who has been offered the opportunity to represent both Guinea and Senegal, while Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg are said to hold an interest.

Cashing in?

Sarr’s form this season has clearly attracted plenty of interest and Marseille could look to cash in this summer.

At 28 years old he is now in the prime of his career and while there are lots of clubs keeping an eye on him, any moves will be informed by how the season’s suspension impacts their transfer budget.

West Ham are one club that will likely be affected but they will still need to strengthen the right-back position as Zabaleta nears the end of his contract, so. they may still explore a deal for Sarr if the report is to be believed.