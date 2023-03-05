West Ham came crashing back down to Earth on Saturday as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Brighton, which serves to ramp the pressure back up on David Moyes.

The Hammers had distanced themselves from a relegation battle with their 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest last weekend but were dragged right back into the mire with a woeful display on the south coast.

Moyes' side were well and truly second-best throughout the 90 minutes at the Amex Stadium, with Alexis MacAllister's penalty giving the Seagulls a deserved half-time lead, before Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck added goals in the second 45 to seal an embarrassing away day for the Irons.

While there were a number of terrible performances from West Ham players at the weekend, it was arguably Danny Ings who let Moyes down the most, with an anonymous display just a week after he was the two-goal hero against Forest.

As per Sofascore, the former England striker would earn a woeful 6.1/10 rating for his performance against the Seagulls, as he failed to match his two-goal haul from Aston Villa's win there earlier this season.

With Michail Antonio left out of the squad and Gianluca Scamacca left on the bench throughout, Ings was trusted to be the sole striker in West Ham's side for the entire 90 minutes on Saturday, something which clearly didn't work.

The 30-year-old would muster just 19 touches of the ball, which was significantly fewer than the 34 managed by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, which emphasises just how anonymous he was at the Amex.

To make matters worse, on the rare occasions when he did touch the ball, he failed to do anything productive with it, completing just three of his nine attempted passes in the game, resulting in a woeful success rate of just 33%.

Although his average stats of 6.7 passes per game and a 57.5% success rate aren't exactly much better, it shows just how below-par Ings was against Brighton, with the Hammers failing to get the striker involved at all.

While it was a thankless task for the Englishman to lead the line on his own, he also managed no shots on target, failed with all four of his dribble attempts and won just one of his 11 duels in the game, which shows just how comfortable a game it was for Brighton's defenders.

The experienced striker will have to perform far better in West Ham's upcoming games if Moyes is to keep his job and indeed keep the Hammers in the Premier League this season.