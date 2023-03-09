West Ham will be looking to put their Premier League woes behind them when they face Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League this evening.

David Moyes was the subject of a number of negative chants from Hammers fans at the weekend as his side went down 4-0 against Brighton but the board are yet to pull the trigger on the Scottish manager.

A win will be expected of the former Manchester United boss on Thursday and anything less might just cost him his job, but the 59-year-old should still ring the changes against AEK Larnaca.

While a number of first-team players should be dropped after their woeful displays against the Seagulls, playing such inferior opposition should open the door for a number of fringe and young players to start in Cyprus, with Divin Mubama surely near the top of the list.

Should Divin Mubama start against AEK Larnaca?

West Ham's main concern in the Premier League this season has been scoring goals. The Hammers have found the net just 23 times in 25 matches so far this term, with Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca managing just six between them.

The former's disappointing display last week against Manchester United, combined with the latter's failure to even get on the pitch at Brighton away, suggests that neither are particularly popular with Moyes right now.

While there might be clamours for Scamacca to start in Cyprus, given that he has four goals in Europe so far this campaign, he hasn't Leeds in early January.

The Italy international was expected to be the long-term heir to Antonio at West Ham but he has followed in the footsteps of a number of big-money striker signings at the London Stadium, with WhoScored ranking him as the 11th-best performer in Moyes' squad with a disappointing 6.50 average rating in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the young Mubama has 20 goals and three assists for the various academy sides at West Ham this season and impressed in his previous Europa Conference League outing, grabbing an assist and seeing an effort ruled as an own goal in the 3-0 win against FCSB.

Despite his performance in that game, and sparkling form for the academy sides, notably being nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month in February, Moyes still hasn't felt it necessary to unleash Mubama in the Premier League.

That said, the "top talent" - as he was dubbed by VAVEL's Will Lebeau - must surely be given another chance in Europe this evening.