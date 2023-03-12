West Ham will be looking to pick up a vital three points in their battle against relegation this season when they take on Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Should West Ham start Kurt Zouma vs Villa?

David Moyes' side were able to pick up an important win in midweek against AEK Larnaca but looked far from convincing against their Cypriot hosts, so will have to be much improved if they want another victory against Unai Emery's side.

One of the reasons for the Hammers' downfall this campaign has been the injury problems at the back, with Kurt Zouma making his first start since January on Thursday evening.

His last two starts have both resulted in 2-0 wins for the Hammers and after building up his fitness in Cyprus, Moyes must consider unleashing him again in the Premier League, for what could prove to be a must-win game if the Scotsman wants to save his job.

The 28-year-old has made 16 appearances in the top flight so far this campaign and averaged a solid 6.67 rating from WhoScored for his performances, which ranks him as the seventh-best player in Moyes' squad.

Zouma can add a serious aerial threat in Moyes' squad, as only Tomas Soucek has won more aerial duels per game in the top flight for the club, while the French defender also ranks first for clearances.

Since signing from Chelsea in a deal worth £30m in 2021, the centre-back has gone on to make 50 appearances, contributing two goals and one assist, with injuries preventing him from being a mainstay in Moyes' side.

He would make an instant impact at the London Stadium, averaging a strong 6.74 rating from WhoScored for his performances last season, with Moyes singing his praises back in 2021.

He said: "Kurt has played really really well for us. He's been a colossus in the games he has played so his form will not go unnoticed."

In Zouma's absence, 34-year-old Angelo Ogbonna has been starting at centre-back but he has averaged an extremely disappointing 6.35 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the top flight, which suggests that he is no longer the player he once was.

But now that the defender is back to fitness, he must be allowed to build a partnership in the heart of West Ham's defence with summer signing Nayef Aguerd, in the hope that it can help to turn the Hammers' form around and potentially keep Moyes in a job.