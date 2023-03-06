West Ham United have been tipped to appoint Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick as David Moyes is now under severe pressure following the weekend's 4-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

What’s the latest on Michael Carrick to West Ham United?

That’s according to former Premier League footballer Jamie O’Hara, who told talkSPORT (05/03/2022, 17:00) that the club should be looking at hiring Carrick if they decide to sack Moyes in the coming weeks.

“Carrick is absolutely flying at Middlesbrough. They’re third in the table,” said O’Hara. “Carrick at West Ham ain’t a bad shout, you know.”

Would Carrick be a good appointment at West Ham?

Moyes has endured a woeful run of form since Christmas, winning just twice in the league and the feel-good factor that had been built following the success from last season has disappeared within eight months.

Could he be the man to maintain their Premier League status? Time will tell, but with the likes of Steve Cooper and Mauricio Pochettino being recently linked with the job, it appears his time is coming to an end.

Carrick could be a surprise option, however, his previous knowledge of the club – playing over 150 games for them – may prove to be vital.

The Englishman is currently sparkling in his first managerial role at Boro, leading them to third place in the Championship table and the chance to secure top-flight football for the first time since 2016/2017.

He has managed 23 games so far, winning 16 and losing just five, while the 41-year-old has averaged 2.17 points per game and this record has certainly garnered attention.

West Ham certainly have a squad that is good enough to remain in the top flight, yet being good on paper doesn’t always mean excelling on the pitch and Moyes has failed to generate any excitement this term.

Carrick has an excellent role at the moment, with the chance to achieve promotion at the first time of asking and his team plays wonderful attacking football. Indeed in his 23 matches in charge, Boro have scored 43 goals.

For context, West Ham have scored just 23 goals in the league. Could Carrick bring his attacking philosophy to West Ham and secure their league status? It would be a risky move but with Moyes putting the club in more danger with every passing performance, it might be a risk the club are willing to take.