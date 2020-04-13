West Ham fans fuming amid links with Eric Dier

Having taken over from Manuel Pellegrini mid-way through the Premier League season, David Moyes will enter his first summer transfer window as West Ham boss.

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Moyes is intent on bringing in some more British talent to the club, and now The Daily Star (back page, 12/04 edition) suggest the Hammers are eyeing a potential swoop for Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier.

The England international has been in and out of the Spurs side this season, making just 25 appearances across all competitions, with only 14 of them coming in the Premier League.

After hearing about their links to the £18m-rated ace, West Ham fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

Doesn’t even get near our matchday squad. He’d struggle to get a game in the Carabou Cup — E13 9AZ (@LeeJone11902351) April 12, 2020

No thank you — Darren b ⚒ (@Darrenbutts1969) April 12, 2020

Let us hope not, he is not very good — malcolm brown 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@malcolmrbrown53) April 12, 2020

Please no — BowenSZN (@BrilliantBowen_) April 12, 2020

Oi! NOOOOO!! — 🎮 ⚒ Mike Scanlan ⚒ 🎮 (@scan2702) April 12, 2020

He’s not good enough to clean Rice’s boots — Paul Ellis⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒ (@Ellishammers) April 12, 2020

A couple of Hammers fans even went to the lengths of saying they would rather have Carlos Sanchez in their team than Dier.

Would rather sanchez — Conor Watts (@Conorwatts15) April 12, 2020

Honestly rather have Sanchez https://t.co/QG4WZIyeJP — Shane Bailey (@ShaneBailey92) April 12, 2020

With Declan Rice’s future still in question, it’s no surprise the Hammers are targeting Dier as a potential option for this summer.

But judging by the reaction of many West Ham fans, it appears the Englishman isn’t the kind of signing they are looking for.

But with his ability to play as a holding midfielder and as a centre-back, if Moyes can get him on the cheap, then he could certainly prove himself to be a useful addition to the squad.