 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. West Ham News
West Ham fans fuming amid links with Eric Dier

West Ham fans fuming amid links with Eric Dier

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 13/4/2020 | 06:45pm

Having taken over from Manuel Pellegrini mid-way through the Premier League season, David Moyes will enter his first summer transfer window as West Ham boss.

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Moyes is intent on bringing in some more British talent to the club, and now The Daily Star (back page, 12/04 edition) suggest the Hammers are eyeing a potential swoop for Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

The England international has been in and out of the Spurs side this season, making just 25 appearances across all competitions, with only 14 of them coming in the Premier League.

After hearing about their links to the £18m-rated ace, West Ham fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

A couple of Hammers fans even went to the lengths of saying they would rather have Carlos Sanchez in their team than Dier.

With Declan Rice’s future still in question, it’s no surprise the Hammers are targeting Dier as a potential option for this summer.

Is Eric Dier good enough for West Ham?

Yes

Yes

No

No

But judging by the reaction of many West Ham fans, it appears the Englishman isn’t the kind of signing they are looking for.

But with his ability to play as a holding midfielder and as a centre-back, if Moyes can get him on the cheap, then he could certainly prove himself to be a useful addition to the squad.

Article title: West Ham fans fuming amid links with Eric Dier

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 