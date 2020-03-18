West Ham fans discuss Robert Snodgrass future after contract claim

According to Claret & Hugh, West Ham United are likely to trigger an extension on Robert Snodgrass’ current deal, taking his spell at the club until the summer of 2022.

As it stands, the Scotland international will see his deal at the London Stadium expire in June 2021, but it is being reported that the Hammers will activate a further 12 months to secure the attacker’s future.

The 32-year-old has been a regular for West Ham this term, contributing five goals and five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Watch West Ham United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

And it appears that he will be with the club for at least the next couple of years.

As expected, a number of West Ham fans have been on social media responding to the speculation, and some are not overly pleased with the news.

Move on, Bowen plays there now with Grady to return — Chris Betts (@ChrisBetts82) March 17, 2020

Agree, he’ll be 34 if we give him a new contract. He’s been great for us but we have Bowen, Diangana, Anderson, Fornals etc — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) March 17, 2020

Decent geezer but no — Antony Tucker (@AntonyTuckerWHU) March 17, 2020

No thanks — ⚒Mikey Boy⚒ (@IIIMikeyBoyIII) March 17, 2020

Another supporter was keen to pay tribute to Snodgrass for his contribution to the cause this season but hoped that his side would sign players of a greater quality between now and the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Credit where it is due, Snodgrass has been one of West Ham’s most consistent performers this season – along with Ogbonna, in particular. However, from now until the end of next season, it would be hoped that West Ham manage to sign more midfielders to improve quality within squad — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) March 17, 2020

Did he really play for us?! No West Ham fan has managed to name all of these obscure Irons signings….

1 of 25 Who is this former West Ham player? Emmanuel Emenike Shaun Newton Henri Camara Luís Boa Morte

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that Snodgrass should be sold, potentially this summer, along with two other first-team players.

I hope not. He should be sold with Lanzini and Yarmolenko — Michael Colkett (@Mickyc9979) March 17, 2020

In other news, a number of the club’s fanbase recently had this to say on the performance of one of their Under-23 players.