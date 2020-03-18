According to Claret & Hugh, West Ham United are likely to trigger an extension on Robert Snodgrass’ current deal, taking his spell at the club until the summer of 2022.
As it stands, the Scotland international will see his deal at the London Stadium expire in June 2021, but it is being reported that the Hammers will activate a further 12 months to secure the attacker’s future.
The 32-year-old has been a regular for West Ham this term, contributing five goals and five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.
And it appears that he will be with the club for at least the next couple of years.
As expected, a number of West Ham fans have been on social media responding to the speculation, and some are not overly pleased with the news.
Move on, Bowen plays there now with Grady to return
— Chris Betts (@ChrisBetts82) March 17, 2020
Agree, he’ll be 34 if we give him a new contract. He’s been great for us but we have Bowen, Diangana, Anderson, Fornals etc
— James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) March 17, 2020
Decent geezer but no
— Antony Tucker (@AntonyTuckerWHU) March 17, 2020
No thanks
— ⚒Mikey Boy⚒ (@IIIMikeyBoyIII) March 17, 2020
Another supporter was keen to pay tribute to Snodgrass for his contribution to the cause this season but hoped that his side would sign players of a greater quality between now and the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Credit where it is due, Snodgrass has been one of West Ham’s most consistent performers this season – along with Ogbonna, in particular. However, from now until the end of next season, it would be hoped that West Ham manage to sign more midfielders to improve quality within squad
— Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) March 17, 2020
Meanwhile, one fan claimed that Snodgrass should be sold, potentially this summer, along with two other first-team players.
I hope not. He should be sold with Lanzini and Yarmolenko
— Michael Colkett (@Mickyc9979) March 17, 2020
