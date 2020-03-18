 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
West Ham fans discuss Robert Snodgrass future after contract claim

1 minute read 18/3/2020 | 08:40pm

According to Claret & Hugh, West Ham United are likely to trigger an extension on Robert Snodgrass’ current deal, taking his spell at the club until the summer of 2022.

As it stands, the Scotland international will see his deal at the London Stadium expire in June 2021, but it is being reported that the Hammers will activate a further 12 months to secure the attacker’s future.

The 32-year-old has been a regular for West Ham this term, contributing five goals and five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

And it appears that he will be with the club for at least the next couple of years.

As expected, a number of West Ham fans have been on social media responding to the speculation, and some are not overly pleased with the news.

Another supporter was keen to pay tribute to Snodgrass for his contribution to the cause this season but hoped that his side would sign players of a greater quality between now and the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that Snodgrass should be sold, potentially this summer, along with two other first-team players.

In other news, a number of the club’s fanbase recently had this to say on the performance of one of their Under-23 players.

