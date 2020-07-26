 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
West Ham fans blast "lazy" £32.4m-rated star who "has to be sold"

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 26/7/2020 | 07:40pm

West Ham’s season has finally drawn to a close and fans have been left discussing the future of one player in particular – many aren’t happy with him either.

Irons drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at the London Stadium, which saw the visitors secure their place in the Premier League for next term.

Sebastien Haller was given a little runout in the second half, replacing Michail Antonio at the break though he wasn’t much better.

A recurring theme was the fact that the French forward was a waste of time, money and space having cost a club-record £45m last summer. His value has plummetted to £32.4m as per Transfermarkt.

Haller was also blasted for being “lazy” and “absolute toilet.”

Via SofaScore, the 26-year-old failed to register a shot on target from two attempts, had just 22 touches and lost possession four times from that too.

Some fans believed that David Moyes was effectively putting their star summer signing in the ‘shop window’ by introducing him in the final game of the season.

It’s led to many wanting Haller to be sold, once again he was slammed for being “useless” and that he doesn’t bring anything to the side.

There were even a couple of members in the Irons faithful who already had a replacement in mind – that being Brentford talisman Ollie Watkins or QPR’s Eberechi Eze.

