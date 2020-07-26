West Ham fans blast “lazy” £32.4m-rated star who “has to be sold”

West Ham’s season has finally drawn to a close and fans have been left discussing the future of one player in particular – many aren’t happy with him either.

Irons drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at the London Stadium, which saw the visitors secure their place in the Premier League for next term.

Sebastien Haller was given a little runout in the second half, replacing Michail Antonio at the break though he wasn’t much better.

No muscle upfront now — Chris (@ItsmeChris91) July 26, 2020

Haller just straight up sucks. 🤦‍♂️ — S Poole ⚒ 🏰 (@PooleShorty) July 26, 2020

Haller is a waste of money — Nick (@cuckooblofeld) July 26, 2020

Don’t rate him. Just seems so lazy — mark carter (@markcarter99) July 26, 2020

Because Haller is absolute toilet — roger (@rogerc32) July 26, 2020

I hate criticizing hammers players but whats the point of haller he offers nowt — Mark heyward (@Markheyward4) July 26, 2020

Nothing. He's lazy. — ⚒️ Edgware Bubbles ⚒️ (@KillerHeels_UK) July 26, 2020

Another utterly awful disappointing season at the LS. Moyes needs to offload the deadwood and bring in players who want to play for this club! Haller, Anderson, Lanzini, Wilshere, Fredericks, Masuaku all a complete waste of time and money. — MS (@bubsy_1977) July 26, 2020

I got abuse for saying Haller is a waste of money….still ain't seen nothing to change my mind. — Nick (@cuckooblofeld) July 26, 2020

A recurring theme was the fact that the French forward was a waste of time, money and space having cost a club-record £45m last summer. His value has plummetted to £32.4m as per Transfermarkt.

Haller was also blasted for being “lazy” and “absolute toilet.”

Via SofaScore, the 26-year-old failed to register a shot on target from two attempts, had just 22 touches and lost possession four times from that too.

Some fans believed that David Moyes was effectively putting their star summer signing in the ‘shop window’ by introducing him in the final game of the season.

All I can think is that Moyes is putting Yarmolenko, Lanzini and Haller in the proverbial shop window — Dan (@DanJames9121) July 26, 2020

Should have played Silva… Think that Moyes is showing what a poor player Haller is. — BJ Yeo (@bj_yeo) July 26, 2020

It’s led to many wanting Haller to be sold, once again he was slammed for being “useless” and that he doesn’t bring anything to the side.

Sell him we got mugged off . — THE MK HAMMER (@PStentiford) July 26, 2020

Really hope we sell Haller, Lanzini, Anderson and Yarmolenko. All useless and everything that’s wrong with our team atm. — Rob (@BobbyMac5) July 26, 2020

Haller has to be sold this if there are any takers in my opinion. Offers absolutely nothing — Antony Martin (@antonymmartin84) July 26, 2020

Haller

Lanzini

Anderson

Fredericks Hopefully we won't see them in a West Ham shirt again! — GSB OUT (@IRONSSSS) July 26, 2020

Does Haller ever actually jump for a ball? Hope we sell him and get some of our money back — TheSocialReject (@180_hammer) July 26, 2020

Let's get rid of that waste of space — Peter Martin ⚒ (@westham_boy1958) July 26, 2020

There were even a couple of members in the Irons faithful who already had a replacement in mind – that being Brentford talisman Ollie Watkins or QPR’s Eberechi Eze.

Would honestly sell Haller and get Watkins for 20 ish million — Tom Crossland (@TCrossland55) July 26, 2020

I can't give Haller any more excuses. If we're not gonna play two up top, then we need to sell him. He's useless as a single striker. Take what you can and buy Watkins, Eze and/or Benrahma. — Chaz B Cole ⚒️🏁🤜🏿🤛🏻 (@Chaz_B_Cole) July 26, 2020

