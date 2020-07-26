Alan Nixon claims West Ham will sell Haller

West Ham United’s season hasn’t gone to plan.

The Hammers have been in a relegation battle for the majority of the campaign, and while they’re safe now, they can’t be happy about how things have gone.

The London club looked set to have a good season before a ball was kicked having brought some high-profile talents from abroad last summer, but almost 12 months later they’re ready to sell one of their big-name acquisitions.

What’s the story then?

The Sun’s Alan Nixon wrote a piece about Callum Wilson moving to Tottenham, but what could have been missed by some was a smaller story at the foot of the article about West Ham selling Sebastien Haller.

Watch West Ham United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The Frenchman was a club-record signing last summer, but after just seven goals in his debut campaign, it seems as though the London club want to be rid of him.

Monaco have been touted as the main suitors for Haller, but it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Unfortunate

It’s a shame that things haven’t worked out for Haller at the London Stadium.

The striker arrived with all the tools needed to be a success in England, he’d just netted 13 league goals in the Bundesliga, and the physical style of the 6 ft 3 target man looked as though it would suit the Premier League.

1 of 25 Who is this former West Ham player? Emmanuel Emenike Shaun Newton Henri Camara Luís Boa Morte

He was still dominant in the air, winning 6.9 aerial duels per game, but he just failed to get into the right places at the right time having just 1.7 shots per game, scoring just seven, and when you’re the club’s most expensive signing in history, that just isn’t good enough.

Transfermarkt still value him at £32.4m, so the Hammers should be able to recoup some of the £45m they spent on him, but the club will have to feel disappointed about how his career in England has turned out.