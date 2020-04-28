West Ham hero Dean Ashton delivers Haller verdict

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton has said that Sebastien Haller needs to follow the example set by teammate Michail Antonio, in an interview with We Are West Ham Podcast.

What did he say?

Haller joined the Hammers for £45m last summer but has failed to make the desired impact, scoring seven goals from 29 Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old has had some exciting moments in the claret and blue, but fans will be hoping to see more of the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker next season.

Asked what his impression of Haller had been so far, Ashton told the We Are West Ham Podcast (20 mins) that Haller should look to follow the example set by the hardworking Antonio.

“I think there is very good player in Sebastien Haller from what I have seen and from what I saw of him before he came to West Ham,” he said.

“When he first started with the team he looked great, the way he held the ball up, he is strong and clearly has lots of ability. I am not sure he is that aggressive considering his size, but I think the one thing that surprised me most and it’s something you need accept when you play for West Ham, is that when the pressure came and the team started playing poorly he went into his shell very quickly.

“When the team are struggling, the thing that struck me with Haller is that the minute Michail Antonio comes on, he makes Haller look the worst player that we have ever seen, because he doesn’t run around like Antonio does.

“Haller should look at Antonio and go and do that. If you get a goal and your touch comes back then great, but if you are not, at least you are getting the crow on your side.”

Fulfilling potential

Haller is certainly an exciting talent that on his day can prove a real match-winner.

He has had his moments in a West Ham shirt and fans will appreciate that a lack of service has limited his impact, but they will also want to see him delivering more regularly.

As a unit this has been a dysfunctional Hammers side and the hope will be that once there is improvement elsewhere, Haller will also find his best form.