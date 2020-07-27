West Ham must make “unbelievable” talent Moyes’ top summer target

David Moyes should look no further than adding a new left-back if he truly wants to revamp his West Ham side ahead of next season and there’s only one target they should pursue.

What’s the word?

According to Sam Inkersole at Football.London, Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson is someone the club wants to sign this summer, but the Irons may have to sell before they can buy.

The east Londoners have some high-earning players who simply aren’t justifying their wages such as Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere and Sebastien Haller.

It’s claimed that Moyes is keen for an overhaul after staving off relegation late on in the 2019/20 season.

Major upgrade?

And starting with a new full-back would be the right way to go about it. In fact, the Scotsman needs to make Robinson his top target this summer.

The 22-year-old surprisingly ended the campaign at the financially-struggling Latics after a deal to join European heavyweights AC Milan fell through during the January transfer window due to an irregularity with his heart, which he has since rectified through a medical procedure.

It’s easy to see why the Italian giants were keen to sign the American star – his former Bolton boss Phil Parkinson called the left-back “unbelievable” and believed he’s “certainly a Premier League player.”

Capped seven times by USA already, Robinson averaged 3 clearances, 2.2 tackles, 2.1 dribbles and 2 interceptions per game in the Championship this season (via WhoScored).

Aaron Cresswell, first-choice in the role at the Hammers, hasn’t managed a scratch on these figures with his best being a mere 1.9 clearances and 1.4 tackles per appearance.

If the Irons are to progress under Moyes, then they should absolutely pounce on Wigan’s situation to land the talented youngster – Milan were set to land him for just £10m, which is a bargain in the current climate.

