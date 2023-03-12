West Ham earned a much-needed point against Aston Villa on Sunday to move out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.

David Moyes' side got off to a dreadful start at the London Stadium as Ollie Watkins headed in Alex Moreno's cross with what was the Villans' first real foray forward.

However, the Hammers would equalise less than ten minutes later when Lucas Paqueta was fouled by Leon Bailey inside the box, with Said Benrahma stepping up to smash home the penalty.

Both sides had chances to win the game, with Benrahma denied twice by Emiliano Martinez and Watkins also close to a second goal, but the Hammers would have to settle for a point on an occasion where they probably needed all three.

Who was West Ham's worst player v Aston Villa?

There were a number of poor performances on show at the London Stadium once again on Sunday but perhaps none more disappointing than that of Jarrod Bowen, whose form has fallen off a cliff in comparison to last season, when he hit 12 goals and ten assists in the Premier League.

As per Sofascore, the England international would earn a woeful 6.5/10 rating for his display, which was joint with Danny Ings as the worst of any West Ham player to start the game.

During the 90 minutes, the former Hull City man would register 46 touches but managed to complete just nine out of his 17 attempted passes, resulting in a success rate of only 53%.

Although he has been poor this term, that success rate is far worse than the 73.5% he has averaged in the Premier League throughout 2022/23, which emphasises just how poor he was against Unai Emery's side.

The 26-year-old was guilty of giving away possession a remarkable 22 times, with just two of his ten attempted crosses finding their mark, with his lack of consistency in attack perhaps one of several reasons why Moyes' side have struggled so much in the final third this term.

He also managed just one shot and would win 50% of his duels, which again is a disappointing return given he has managed 2.2 shots per game in the top flight this season.

If the Hammers are to pull away from the relegation places in the final games of the campaign, they need underperforming players such as Bowen to start showing their form from previous years, as Sunday emphasised once again how much the winger has regressed since his superb displays last year.