While West Ham were able to secure a 2-0 win against AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening to all but seal their progression in the Europa Conference League, David Moyes is still a man under serious pressure at the London Stadium.

Will West Ham sack David Moyes?

Last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Brighton was a microcosm of how far the Hammers have fallen under the Scottish manager this season, with dreams of a top-four finish a distant memory.

There is no doubt that, despite the money that was spent on exciting new additions in the summer, the Hammers are in a relegation battle this season and a change is clearly needed to get the best out of this talented squad.

Unfortunately for West Ham fans, many of whom were singing anti-Moyes chants in the loss last Saturday, it seems as if the Scottish manager is here to stay.

Jim White, who is a journalist for Sky Sports and talkSPORT, revealed live on his radio show yesterday that the club have no plans to part ways with Moyes, even if the worst were to happen and West Ham were to be relegated this season.

"This source tells me that even if West Ham end up going down in the Premier League, the thought process is that David Moyes will carry on going into next season," he said.

It was suggested by The Times ahead of the 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest that a defeat could see the former Everton boss sacked by West Ham but that result in isolation is seemingly enough to have saved his skin, as the subsequent defeats against Manchester United and Brighton warranted no action.

Could the Hammers be doomed to relegation?

Moyes has an array of attacking talent at his disposal and yet the Hammers are one of the lowest scorers in the division, which suggests that the 59-year-old simply cannot get the best out of his side.

Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has been consigned to the bench for recent fixtures, while the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and arguably Declan Rice have all regressed this season, so it is no surprise to see the Hammers looking over their shoulders at the relegation places.

It is hard to see how Moyes turns things around as his defensive set-up for big games is consistently costing his side points, as Rice pointed out after the 2-0 defeat against Spurs last month.

“Last season we were so good,” Rice told Sky Sports (via The Athletic). “You felt like every game we’d go into we’d score one or two goals.”

It is therefore extremely worrying that West Ham are reportedly not considering sacking Moyes, as while this squad might be far too good to go down on paper, it remains a real possibility given their recent lacklustre displays.