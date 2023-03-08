West Ham have reportedly approached legendary manager Jose Mourinho about the possibility of taking over at the London Stadium and he could be the man to save the Hammers' season.

Who could replace David Moyes at West Ham?

Italian news outlet LaRoma24 suggested earlier this week that the Hammers have made contact with the Portuguese manager about a potential return to England.

While the report claims that Mourinho is 'flattered' by the interest shown in him by West Ham, he is currently happy at Roma, with I Giallorossi fourth in Serie A and still going strong in the Europa League having knocked out RB Salzburg last month.

However, if the Hammers could convince him to swap Rome for London, as they search for potential successors to David Moyes, he could deliver the boost needed to keep West Ham in the Premier League, and also potentially go the distance in the Europa Conference League, a competition which the 60-year-old would win in its inaugural year.

What are Jose Mourinho's credentials?

Mourinho has a rich history in England, having managed Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, winning the league title three times with the Blues and the Europa League with United.

When it comes to winning, there is no real comparison between Mourinho and Moyes, with the graphic below demonstrating the impact that the experienced manager could easily have at the London Stadium.

Mourinho has delivered success wherever he has been, with his last spell with the seemingly trophy-allergic Spurs the only club where he hasn't won a trophy in the last 20 years.

Although he has had the advantage of managing some of the best sides in European football, Mourinho's win-to-loss ratio is extremely impressive, and it is no surprise that he was labelled a "born winner" by Roma striker Andrea Belotti.

The Portuguese manager's average of 1.88 points per game in Serie A this season would be more than enough to keep the Hammers in the Premier League, with relegation looking like a real possibility after last weekend's embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton.

The fans have turned against Moyes and it seems as if the board will soon follow suit if reports about their approach for Mourinho can be believed.

It seems clear from their respective careers that Mourinho would be a significant upgrade on the Scottish manager at the London Stadium and he would certainly fancy his chances of keeping West Ham up and winning a second-straight Europa Conference League in the process.

Therefore, David Sullivan should do all he can to bring the Portuguese coach in as Moyes' replacement this month. He could well save the Hammers' season.