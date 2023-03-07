Insider ExWHUemployee has slammed the West Ham United board, who are supposedly hesitant to sack manager David Moyes and hire a new boss due to the financial cost of his compensation.

What’s the latest on David Moyes and WHUFC?

After a humiliating 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brighton in the Premier League over the weekend, the Hammers' season took another step in the wrong direction.

Indeed, they now sit just one point above the relegation zone and understandably club manager Moyes is under an ever-growing amount of pressure.

However, the latest reports suggest that the board remain by the 59-year-old. While talking on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex confirmed this but also revealed that this was partly due to financial reasons.

He explained: "The words I have been given is he’s under pressure but still 100% backed. So they're still behind him.

"They think there's very few alternatives out there and any process to get an alternative – I.e. sacking Moyers and having to pay compensation and then either having to pay the compensation for a manager that’s got a club or pay high wages for a top manager that hasn't got a club – is beyond what the finances they want to spend.

"Which really is ridiculous because obviously, the loss of finances by getting relegated would far outweigh that."

What does the West Ham board's stance on Moyes mean ?

It feels as though Moyes has lost a big section of support from within the club's fanbase. After all, at Brighton the away end sang toward their own manager: “You’re getting sacked in the morning”.

That certainly doesn't bode well and even while the board may want to stand by him, if the supporters all turn, it won't take long before things really become toxic at West Ham.

As per Transfermarkt, Moyes has a contract that runs until 2024, so he would have to be paid a decent chunk of compensation if he is sacked. And obviously, whoever they bring in to replace him will cost a pretty penny regardless of their current situation (unless they opted to make an internal hire by promoting an assistant coach or someone like that).

But even though it might cost the club in the short term to change managers, if the board do nothing and allow the Hammers to drop out of the Premier League, that would no doubt be far more damaging financially.