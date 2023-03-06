Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that West Ham United striker Michail Antonio should be available for the next league despite a minor injury.

What’s the latest Michail Antonio injury news?

David Moyes' men were far pretty abject in the Premier League over the weekend as they suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat away against Brighton.

On the day, Antonio wasn't available for the West Ham squad due to some fitness issue which was later explained to relate to a problem with his hamstring.

Such injuries can always provoke fears of a more long-term absence. However, judging from the latest update on The West Ham Way Patreon, it's nothing to be too concerned about.

After talking to a source about Moyes' future, Ex wrote: “During the same conversations we asked for an update on the absence of Antonio and Kehrer from the squad. We were told that Antonio had a minor knock and should be available for the next league game against Aston Villa at the latest."

Can Antonio help save Moyes' job?

Seeing as West Ham have Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca to choose from up top – with the latter not even getting off the bench vs Brighton – it's easy to see why Moyes may not have wanted to rush Antonio back for the game.

However, in light of the defeat, the Irons manager is now under pressure and could lose his job if he can't turn things around soon, with Rafa Benitez and Nuno Espirito Santo touted as possible replacements.

With that in mind, he'll want to have all his best attacking options available to him and with seven goals and four assists in all competitions this term, Antonio is certainly useful to have in any match-day squad.

West Ham host Aston Villa next Sunday in the league in a game Moyes surely has to win. And to get three points you need to score goals, so if Antonio is fit that will be a big boost for the club and the manager.