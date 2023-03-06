Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that Thilo Kehrer should be fit to play for West Ham United in their next match despite his recent illness.

What’s the latest on Thilo Kehrer and West Ham?

The Hammers have really struggled for consistency this season and that has been well-represented in their past two Premier League games.

With David Moyes' men needing a win, they thumped Nottingham Forest 4-0 but then followed that up with a dismal performance away at Brighton which saw them lose by the same margin.

In that home win against Forest, Kehrer was left on the bench as an unused substitute but he wasn't well enough to travel down and help his side in their defeat most recently.

However, in some positive news, it seems as though the defender should be fit enough to play a role in the club's Europa Conference League clash against AEK Larnaca.

Indeed, in an update on The West Ham Way Patreon page, Ex said: "Kehrer was also missing from the squad and this was down to illness. He should be available for our European game in Cyprus."

Will Kehrer play in Europe for the Irons?

Since arriving from PSG in the summer, Kehrer has featured regularly for Moyes but has not quite managed to cement a guaranteed starting spot in the team

However, against Brighton, Ben Johnson struggled at right-back with his manager even accepting that the defender had a "tough day".

He even referenced Kehrer's recent absence when speaking about it (via football.london), saying: "Thilo Kehrer went down sick during the night last night so I didn’t have anything I could do to alter that at any time in the game, as far as a right-back went.

"It was a tough day for Ben but he’s a young boy, that’s the way it is, you have to learn on the job sometimes and hopefully he learns a lot from today.

Judging from the sounds of those comments, Moyes likely would have brought Kehrer on had he been fit and available this weekend and so he may well come back into the starting XI against AEK Larnaca if he has fully recovered from his illness.