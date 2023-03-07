Insider ExWHUemployee thinks David Moyes will only be sacked if West Ham United get "battered" in their next league game - and any success in Europe won't help his cause.

What’s the latest on David Moyes and the Irons?

All season long, the Hammers have been far from their best and a 4-0 Premier League defeat at the weekend was a stern reminder that relegation is a real possibility right now.

During the game, it became pretty clear that Moyes has lost the support of a big section of his own fanbase. Despite that, however, the board seem perfectly happy to back Moyes for the time being.

This week, he can look to steady the ship as West Ham take on AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League, but Ex is of the belief that the result of the game is "irrelevant" and he'll be judged on league form instead.

While speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, he explained: “My expectation would be that if we... I think Europe's kind of irrelevant, I don't think that would have any bearing on it. So whether we win, lose or draw, I don't think it'll affect the decision too much.

“I think if we got battered at Aston Villa - this is my opinion - then he may go, but a draw or a win, we'd definitely keep him. And that would take us on to the next league game.”

What could lead to Moyes being sacked ?

The Hammers take on Aston Villa next Sunday in the Premier League at the London Stadium and a defeat could see them drop potentially to the very bottom of the table.

One thing going in the club's favour is that they have a better goal difference than the three teams currently in the relegation zone but a heavy defeat against the Villans would obviously hinder that.

As mentioned before, fans are certainly starting to turn on the manager and some reports suggest the players aren't so happy either. With that in mind, even if the board want to back Moyes, if they were to lose badly on the weekend, they'd surely have to pull the trigger and sack their man.

In the meantime, the 59-year-old can perhaps cool tempers with a win in Europe away in Cyprus at AEK Larnaca in the week.