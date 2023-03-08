Insider ExWHUemployee revealed that the Gold family do not intend to sell their West Ham United shares to either Daniel Kretinsky or David Sullivan.

What’s the latest on the West Ham owners?

At the start of the year, joint-chairman David Gold sadly passed away at the age of 86 following a short illness. He held a 25% stake in the Premier League club.

Recently, a report from Football Insider has suggested that Czech billionaire Kretinsky – who currently owns 27% of West Ham – is keen to acquire the stake held by the Gold family.

However, while speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex has suggested that any immediate sale could be viewed as disrespecting Gold's legacy, so nothing is set to change at this moment in time.

He explained: "At the moment, there is no plan for Kretinsky or for Sullivan to take the Golds' shares.

"The Golds want to keep the legacy, I believe, of their dad by still carrying on. Because what you've got to remember, we've heard the story - but it's a correct story - that David Gold obviously grew up across the road from the stadium, was a West Ham youth player, was a West Ham fan and got the ultimate dream of owning the club.

"So in terms of respecting his legacy, if they were to sell the shares immediately, I don’t think that would sit too well. So I think the plan is for them to carry on as they were."

Who will be the next majority West Ham owner ?

If things stay as they are, then Sullivan – with his 38.8% of the club – will remain the majority owner of West Ham. However, the Daily Mail reports that he could take on Gold's shares.

Indeed, the article explains that if the Gold family are willing to sell, then the co-chairman has the first option to buy. This means, in theory, he could act before Kretinsky.

Still, all that is relevant if the Golds decide to keep hold of their stake. And judging from Ex's latest update, that seems like the most probable outcome for the time being.

Therefore, West Ham fans shouldn't expect much to change in the immediate future.