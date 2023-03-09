David Moyes can ease the pressure on him at West Ham with a win against AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League this evening.

The Scottish manager could be on the brink at the London Stadium following last weekend's comprehensive defeat against Brighton, with the Hammers only just outside the relegation spots in the Premier League.

The one salvation for the 59-year-old in a woeful season has been West Ham's form in the Conference League, with six wins out of six in the group stages securing their spot in the knockout stages.

A European final doesn't look out of the question for the Hammers given their relative stature to the other teams in the competitions, and a win should be considered a must against Thursday's Cypriot hosts.

What will West Ham's starting XI be vs Larnaca?

Here is how Football FanCast thinks Moyes will line his side up tonight, with five changes from the team that started against Brighton on Saturday.

With Lukasz Fabianski still sidelined after fracturing an eye socket, Alphonse Areola looks likely to continue in between the sticks.

There are two changes in defence, as Aaron Cresswell returns at left-back in place of Emerson, while Kurt Zouma also makes his first start after recovering from injury, having returned from the subs bench against Brighton, partnering Angelo Ogbonna in the heart of the defence.

Although he has enjoyed a recent upturn in form, Tomas Soucek should be rested for this one, with Flynn Downes replacing the £65k-per-week "machine" - as dubbed by Darren Randolph - in the middle of the park alongside Declan Rice.

Pablo Fornals will also be eyeing a start tonight after hitting two goals in the group stages, so he replaces Lucas Paqueta, with Said Benrahama featuring in an attacking-midfield role and Jarrod Bowen on the right-wing.

Finally, Divin Mubama deserves a start after his sparkling 20-goal haul for the academy sides, so he starts in place of Danny Ings in the attack, on a night when the Hammers really should have too much for their Cypriot opposition.