Predicted West Ham XI vs Man Utd in the Premier League

West Ham’s relegation battle appears to be going down to the final day of the season, but they can help themselves with a result against David Moyes’ old stomping ground, Manchester United.

The Hammers head to Old Trafford three points clear of Watford in the final drop-spot, meaning a just draw could clinch survival tonight.

Prediction for Utd vs West Ham?

Last time out, Moyes steered his side to a victory over the Hornets, beating them 3-1, so what sort of side will he name this evening?

Here’s what we are predicting…

The 57-year-old could make two changes for the trip to United as he plots revenge on his former club.

Ryan Fredericks could sneak back in after failing a fitness test prior to Friday’s game against Watford. He has been dealing with a calf issue, but may be fit to feature tonight, meaning he’ll replace Ben Johnson at right-back.

The remainder of the defence remains the same, so Lukas Fabianski is between the sticks with centre-back pairing Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop and Ryan Cresswell in front alongside the returning 27-year-old.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will undoubtedly keep their midfield partnership ticking having impressed in recent weeks but there’s no place for Mark Noble with Moyes instead opting for Pablo Fornals in the hole.

It means Andriy Yarmolenko could be handed a start. The £8.55m-rated winger scored against United earlier in the season and clearly knows how to combat their full-backs to good effect.

Jarrod Bowen is likely to play on the other wing with the red-hot Michail Antonio leading the line once again.

The 30-year-old has been handed a new lease of life after bagging seven goals in his last five appearances. It’s no wonder Seb Haller can’t get a game at the minute.