West Ham desperately need to pick up three points when they take on Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

David Moyes' side saw a number of results go against them on Saturday, with the Hammers now occupying the final relegation spot in the Premier League.

The Scottish manager saved his job with the 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest two weeks ago but has come under more criticism following back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Brighton, with the Seagulls completely outclassing his side last weekend.

Although a 2-0 triumph against AEK Larnaca got the Hammers back to winning ways in midweek, Villa will be a far more difficult opposition, and a win is arguably a must if Moyes is to get the fans back on side.

How could West Ham line up against Aston Villa?

Here is how Football FanCast expects West Ham to line up this afternoon, with five changes from the side that started in Cyprus in midweek.

Areola, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Ings.

Alphonse Areola will continue to deputise in place of the injured Lukasz Fabianski, with the Poland international likely to be out for the foreseeable future after his nasty collision against Forest.

After making his return to the starting lineup in midweek, Kurt Zouma looks likely to continue his partnership with Nayef Aguerd in the heart of the Hammers' defence, in the hope that it can inspire another clean sheet.

Thilo Kehrer also keeps his place at right-back, while Emerson comes in for Aaron Cresswell at left-back.

There is one change in central midfield, as Tomas Soucek returns to the side in place of Flynn Downes, as he unsurprisingly partners Declan Rice.

Lucas Paqueta also reclaims his place in the starting lineup in place of Manuel Lanzini, while Jarrod Bowen replaces the misfiring Pablo Fornals on the right wing.

Said Benrahma keeps his spot on the left after an impressive display in Cyprus where he supplied the assist for the opener. Indeed, the Algerian is one of few West Ham players who can hold their heads high this season.

Finally, despite his two-goal haul in midweek, Michail Antonio drops out in favour of the "phenomenal" Danny Ings, who will be hoping to haunt his old side at the London Stadium and earn the Hammers a much-needed win.