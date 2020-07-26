West Ham fans hammer Ryan Fredericks

In their final game of the campaign, David Moyes’ West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were staring down the barrel of a defeat thanks to a late strike from Jack Grealish, but Andriy Yarmolenko restored parity just a minute later.

One man who certainly got West Ham fans talking was right-back Ryan Fredericks. The 27-year-old didn’t enjoy the greatest of games for the Hammers, and was given a real tough time by Villa star Jack Grealish.

As per Sofascore, he lost possession a mammoth 23 times over the course of the game, which was 11 more than the man in second, Ben Johnson. He had just a 72% pass accuracy, provided no key passes, and delivered no accurate crosses whatsoever.

And after seeing his performance, West Ham fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Would honestly rather play with 10 men then have Fredericks on the pitch #useless — GSB OUT (@IRONSSSS) July 26, 2020

Ryan Fredericks is the worst player at the club by some distance. Don’t even want him as 2nd choice next season. Disgrace of a footballer. Wouldn’t even call him championship level. — E7⚒ (@IronsTID) July 26, 2020

Fredericks is shocking — Jay (@jshopson) July 26, 2020

A couple of Hammers fans even suggested that Fredericks isn’t even Premier League quality, claiming that he’s more “Championship level”.

I think the performance of Johnson in his wrong position, has just highlighted even more how bad Fredericks is.. he’s championship level — mark speller (@supersonic_mark) July 26, 2020

Fredericks is a championship player imho — Chris Cheeseman (@ChrisCheeseman2) July 26, 2020

A few West Ham supporters simply said that they never want to see the defender in a Hammers shirt again.

My god if I ever see Fredericks in a west ham shirt again — Tom Crossland (@TCrossland55) July 26, 2020

I never want to see Fredericks in a West Ham shirt again. He is such a bad player — Matt (@whu_hearney) July 26, 2020

Ryan Fredericks should be the first out the door this summer — Tom Crossland (@TCrossland55) July 26, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Hammers fans weren’t too pleased with Fredericks’ display.

The full-back just didn’t look comfortable all afternoon, and will surely be glad on a personal level that the league season is over.

Whether he makes the starting eleven for the next campaign is something Moyes will have to consider.