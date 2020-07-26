 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. West Ham News
West Ham fans hammer Ryan Fredericks

West Ham fans hammer Ryan Fredericks

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 26/7/2020 | 06:15pm

In their final game of the campaign, David Moyes’ West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were staring down the barrel of a defeat thanks to a late strike from Jack Grealish, but Andriy Yarmolenko restored parity just a minute later.

One man who certainly got West Ham fans talking was right-back Ryan Fredericks. The 27-year-old didn’t enjoy the greatest of games for the Hammers, and was given a real tough time by Villa star Jack Grealish.

Do West Ham need a new right-back?

Yes

Yes

No

No

As per Sofascore, he lost possession a mammoth 23 times over the course of the game, which was 11 more than the man in second, Ben Johnson. He had just a 72% pass accuracy, provided no key passes, and delivered no accurate crosses whatsoever.

And after seeing his performance, West Ham fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Hammers fans even suggested that Fredericks isn’t even Premier League quality, claiming that he’s more “Championship level”.

A few West Ham supporters simply said that they never want to see the defender in a Hammers shirt again.

Unsurprisingly, Hammers fans weren’t too pleased with Fredericks’ display.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

The full-back just didn’t look comfortable all afternoon, and will surely be glad on a personal level that the league season is over.

Whether he makes the starting eleven for the next campaign is something Moyes will have to consider.

Article title: West Ham fans hammer Ryan Fredericks

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 