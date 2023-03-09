West Ham all but sealed their spot in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals as they eased to a 2-0 win against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus.

Two goals from the much-lamented Michail Antonio eased the pressure on David Moyes following last weekend's embarrassing defeat against Brighton, although his side were always expected to win against the Cypriot minnows.

While Antonio impressed on his return to the side, contributing two impressive finishes on Thursday evening, it was arguably Said Benrahma who was Moyes' star performer against Larnaca.

How did Benrahma perform versus Larnaca?

As per Sofascore, the Algeria international would earn an impressive 8.2/10 rating for his performance, which was the best of any player to feature in the game from both sides.

The former Brentford man was instrumental in the Hammers' opener, as he sent Larnaca's right back to the shops before whipping in a delightful cross, which Antonio simply had to steer home.

This was just one of two big chances that the 27-year-old would create on Thursday, with Antonio missing a chance for his hat-trick when he hit the post in the second half.

Benrahma looked extremely assured in possession and dangerous every time he received the ball, completing 24 of his 27 attempted passes with an 89% success rate, which is an improvement on his 84.6% average in the Premier League so far this season.

The wide man, who touched the ball on 42 occasions, played two key passes, registered three shots and completed four dribbles in total, which again is a significant improvement on the 1.4 key passes, 1.9 shots and 1.5 dribbles he has averaged in the top flight.

It was something of a surprise when Moyes decided to take him off just after the hour mark, as he also contributed in defence, winning six of his seven duels on the night and completing two tackles, which again is impressive given he has managed just 0.7 tackles per game in the Premier League.

This wasn't the first time that the Algerian winger has impressed in Europe, as he also earned a huge amount of praise from Joe Cole last season after a strong performance against Genk.

Cole said on BT Sport (via Read West Ham): Tonight at times he was unplayable. Fantastic, that’s how good he is, as soon as he saw the defender and squared him up, he knew he was in control of the situation. The finish was exquisite."

West Ham fans will be hoping that the decision to sub Benrahma was simply to rest him ahead of Sunday's big fixture against Aston Villa, where a defeat will surely spell the end for Moyes at the London Stadium.