West Ham should not need to sell Declan Rice this summer – opinion

West Ham United are open to the sale of midfielder Declan Rice amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, according to The Sun.

What does the report say?

Rice has been a revelation for West Ham since emerging as a first team option during the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Now an England international, the 21-year-old looks to have attracted plenty of interest from some of the division’s biggest clubs.

According to The Sun, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on Rice, with the England man valued at around £70m.

Given the economic impact of the season’s suspension and David Moyes’ desire to rebuild the squad, West Ham are said not to be ruling out the departure of any players.

Big decision

While West Ham could be desperately in need of funds come the summer, they should look to keep Rice if they can.

Of course, £70m is a huge amount of money, but in the current environment, any bid of that amount is unlikely.

With Moyes looking to rebuild the squad, Rice is exactly the type of player he should look to make a central part of his plans.

With Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabian Balbuena likely to attract interest, the club can generate funds without cashing in on their most valuable asset.