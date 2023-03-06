David Moyes is a man under serious pressure at West Ham, with Saturday's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton a clear reminder that the Hammers are in a relegation battle this season.

Should Moyes be sacked by West Ham?

The Scottish manager has perhaps survived due to his successes in previous seasons at the London Stadium, with the Hammers reaching the Europa League semi-final last season, as well as a top-eight finish in the Premier League.

However, this domestic season has been something of a disaster for the east London outfit, as they find themselves battling at the bottom of the league, with just six wins to their name from their 25 league fixtures.

It was suggested ahead of West Ham's 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest that a bad result could see Moyes lose his job, which he managed to avoid, but after successive losses to Manchester United and Brighton, it is surely only a matter of time until the 59-year-old is given the boot.

Incidentally, the man who was on the end of that 4-0 thrashing at the London Stadium could be the ideal successor to Moyes at the London Stadium.

Should West Ham hire Steve Cooper?

According to the Daily Mail, a number of Premier League sides have shown interest in Steve Cooper as a result of his impressive work at Nottingham Forest, with West Ham one side name-checked as a potential destination for the 43-year-old.

The Welshman first rose to prominence as manager of England U17s, with whom he won the World Cup back in 2017, helping to establish senior England players such as Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi.

He would then take over at Swansea City, where he led the Welsh outfit to successive Championship playoff campaigns, averaging an impressive 1.61 points per game and narrowly missing out on promotion back to the Premier League.

A third playoff campaign would follow with Nottingham Forest, as he produced an incredible turnaround with the Midlands club before steering them back to the Premier League.

The Reds started slowly but have given themselves a real chance of staying up in the top flight, and Cooper was rewarded with a new contract in 2022, despite them slipping to the bottom of the table at the time.

That faith has been rewarded by some impressive recent performances by Forest, and it is no surprise that several Premier League sides are keeping a close eye on him ahead of the summer.

Speaking live on BBC 606, pundit Chris Sutton praised Cooper following their win against Leeds, saying: “It’s sort of outrageous, the amount of players that Nottingham Forest has signed, isn’t it?

“But the end justifies the means and Steve Cooper has done an amazing job gelling all these players together.”

Considering Cooper has averaged 1.69 points per game in his time at the City Ground, compared to Moyes' 1.52 points per game at West Ham, despite having a poorer squad on paper, the Hammers should definitely consider bringing the Welshman to the London Stadium.

Indeed, he could well be a big upgrade should their current manager be sacked.