Every single West Ham striker signed by David Gold and David Sullivan

West Ham have welcomed a bunch of strikers to east London under co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold’s supervision, but picking quality from that bunch has been something of a rarity.

The last time the Hammers had a player score them 15 or more goals in a Premier League campaign was back in 1999/00 – maestro Paolo Di Canio netting 16 times. Since then, the closest anyone has come to hitting the magical 15 was Marlon Harewood – scoring 14 goals in the 2005/06 season.

Both Sullivan and Gold formed a partnership at the Irons back in 2010 and the West Ham faithful have witnessed some comical forwards in that time.

Below is a list of every striker to have made a first-team appearance in Claret and Blue since the co-owners took charge, not including current strikers Sebastien Haller and Albian Ajeti…

Benni McCarthy – 13 games, 0 goals

To say the South Africa striker struggled to make an impression in east London is an understatement. McCarthy failed to score in 14 games for the Hammers – an abysmal record in a struggling West Ham outfit back in 2010.