Predicted West Ham XI vs Aston Villa for Premier League finale

West Ham head into the Premier League’s final matchday of the 2019/20 season knowing that they are safe and secure for next year.

However, the Irons welcome a side battling relegation in Aston Villa, who come to east London on the back of an impressive victory over Arsenal last week.

Prediction for the Irons' final game?

Hammers win Vote Draw Vote Villa win Vote

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ side come into this one in decent form having won two and drawn one of their last three matches with the stalemate being against free-scoring Man United on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old has some decisions to make with team selection, so here’s what we are predicting this afternoon…

The Hammers could make as many as three changes with the Scotsman balancing injuries across the pitch.

Lucas Fabianski is sure to finish the term between the sticks, but the back four in front of him will be slightly different from midweek.

Left-back Aaron Cresswell came off injured early and is a serious doubt for this one, so Arthur Masuaku takes his place alongside centre-back pairing Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop whilst Ben Johnson continues on the right.

In a small tweak to the formation, Declan Rice heralds the backline with Thomas Soucek and Mark Noble slightly more advanced in Moyes’ engine room.

Pablo Fornals also keeps his place but switches to the right-flank as the impressive Jarrod Bowen is also a doubt like Cresswell.

1 of 15 How many league wins have West Ham earned during the 2019/20 season? 5 6 7 8

Felipe Anderson could be handed a chance in his absence, starting on the other side – it would be the £28.8m-rated Brazilian’s first start since a defeat to Liverpool in February.

Whilst the final change comes in the attack.

Moyes could grant Sebastien Haller an opportunity to impress ahead of the summer, he may replace Michail Antonio upfront with the 30-year-old performing like a workhorse in recent weeks.

AND in other news, West Ham can finally replace Zabaleta with £18m summer raid…