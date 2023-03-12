Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma is potentially in line to start this weekend in a positive injury boost for the club.

What’s the latest on Kurt Zouma's West Ham injury problems?

The French centre-back has been plagued by fitness issues over the past month, as he had to have surgery due to long-term a knee problem in the winter.

And while he had seemed to have recovered from that, Zouma has since been in and out of the team due to a hamstring injury that saw him miss four league games in a row.

He did, however, returned to play 21 minutes off the bench in the 4-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton last weekend. what's more, he managed to play the full 90 in the win over AEK Larnaca on Thursday.

In an update on The West Ham Way patreon, Ex revealed Zouma is "unscathed" after that start and is in line to potentially start today against Aston Villa.

He said: "Kurt Zouma came through the match against AEK Larnaca on Thursday unscathed following his recent injuries and will be looking to start his first Premier League game in a while.

"There is a dilemma of whether to keep the defence the same as the European game or whether Emerson, Ogbonna or Johnson could return."