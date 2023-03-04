Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet will not feature in the squad this weekend despite nearing a return from injury.

What’s the latest on Maxwel Cornet and his injury?

The Ivorian has not actually played for the Hammers since before the break for the winter World Cup, with his last senior appearance coming way back in October.

Indeed, a calf injury has kept him sidelined for months now but in great news, Cornet did at least return for the West Ham U21s, playing 45 minutes against the Manchester City youth side in Premier League 2.

Despite that positive injury development, it seems as though he hasn't recovered sufficiently enough to play any role for David Moyes this weekend against Brighton.

Indeed, when writing about it on The West Ham Way Patreon, Ex revealed: "Maxwel Cornet, as exclusively revealed on Patreon, played 45 minutes for the under 23s yesterday and as a result will not feature in the squad today."

Planning for the future

Seeing as he's been out for so long, it makes sense for the club to ease Cornet back into action with a half of football for the U21s and with that game taking place yesterday, it's no shock to hear that the winger won't be involved in the Premier League today.

However, with the Irons still struggling down at the bottom end of the table, they could really do with another big performance after picking up a much-needed three points last weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, a win could potentially take them five points above the bottom three. Still, they will have to get by without Cornet who could possibly be back in the squad for their next league game when they take on Aston Villa.

He is yet to score for the club since his summer transfer from Burnley but five assists in only nine senior outings serve as a reminder of the quality he can bring. No doubt, Moyes will be glad to have the winger back as soon as possible.