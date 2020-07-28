West Ham’s 17-goal target can bring excitement back to the London Stadium

Whilst West Ham will be competing in the Premier League once more next season, it was far from an electrifying campaign and certainly not one that should be celebrated – even if David Moyes successfully completed the task at hand.

The Hammers faithful have been left watching poor football for too long and it all stems from the club’s recruitment strategy in recent years.

There’s now a plethora of highly-paid yet hugely underperforming stars in east London – Felipe Anderson, £42m, one goal and four assists this term; Sebastien Haller, club-record £45m, two goals in 2020; Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko… the list goes on.

It’s that bad that Mark Noble, as great as he’s been, is sometimes deployed in the number ten role. When you think of creativity and excitement, the first player you think of certainly isn’t the Englishman.

Perhaps the Irons haven’t yet truly replaced Dimitri Payet. An enigmatic talent who had fans on the edge of their seats for two seasons – the Frenchman’s final year saw him average 4.1 key passes, 3.1 shots and 2.6 dribbles, via WhoScored, which are numbers unheard of in these parts for quite some time.

But one of Moyes’ reported summer targets can change all that – and more.

According to the Mirror, the 57-year-old is prepared to offload a string of expensive flops to fund a move for Brentford sensation Said Benrahma.

The Algerian winger has been in emphatic form for the promotion-chasing Bees this season, providing 17 goals and eight assists whilst averaging Payet-like numbers too.

Per WhoScored, the 24-year-old, who can also play in the number ten role, has managed 3.8 shots, 3.1 dribbles and 2.1 key passes per game.

Benrahma is silky with the ball at his feet and clearly has a wonderful eye for goal. Following a hat-trick against Hull earlier in the season, his manager Thomas Frank called him “magnificent” and “fantastic” whilst Brentford B coach Sam Saunders claims the winger “could nutmeg a mermaid.”

Back in May, reports suggested that he’d only be sold for €40m (£36.5m) this summer, so GSB should absolutely get open their wallets to land the exceptional talent.

