West Ham United could find a potential replacement for David Moyes with former Premier League manager Maurizio Sarri.

What’s the latest on Maurizio Sarri to West Ham United?

According to Il Messaggero (via Sport Witness), West Ham are one of the clubs eyeing a 'surprise' move for the 64-year-old as a replacement for Moyes.

Sarri is currently in charge of Lazio and has a contract until 2025, looking to remain at the Serie A club for a ‘long time’ if possible. Yet the report claims a ‘sensational divorce’ is always lurking and this could give the Premier League side some hope they can lure him back to England.

Could West Ham appoint Sarri?

With Moyes under increasing pressure following yet another league match without a win at the weekend – drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa – it’s a result that leaves the Hammers in 17th place in the table, and the threat of relegation is a real possibility.

If the next few matches end in defeat, it could be the final straw for the club as Moyes will most likely be out the door and this could open up an opportunity for Sarri to make a stunning Premier League return.

Chelsea appointed him to take over from fellow Italian Antonio Conte in the summer of 2018 and although he was only at the Blues for a season, he managed to fit a lot into that short space of time.

He guided the club to League Cup and Europa League finals, losing the former but defeating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku to claim his first-ever managerial silverware at the age of 60.

He averaged 1.89 points per match in the league during his only season in England and after leaving Chelsea, he took over as the manager of Juventus, winning the Serie A title in 2019/2020.

Over the course of his career, Sarri has an impressive PPM average of 1.41 average and he could certainly prove to be an improvement on the 59-year-old.

He was praised by one of his former players - Gianbattista Scugugia – upon arriving in the Premier League in 2018, who claimed that Sarri was “a maniac of football” and that is perhaps what the Hammers need, a passionate and intriguing character full of fresh ideas.

The Italian might not be the most popular choice, yet his track record and pedigree speak for themselves and it might be the ideal time to change things up at the club.