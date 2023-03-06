West Ham United’s season is spiralling out of control, with their 4-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion the latest disaster that sees the club languishing just above the Premier League relegation spots, putting manager David Moyes under severe pressure.

Said Benrahma has been one of the many players who have underperformed this term, scoring just three goals in 23 league appearances, averaging a Sofascore average of 6.78/10.

The left winger is looked upon as one of the main goal threats at the club, yet with their struggles, it’s clear that fresh blood will be needed in the near future, and if Moyes is still in charge come to the end of the campaign, he could unearth an ideal heir for the Algerian – Thierry Nevers.

Who is West Ham starlet Thierry Nevers?

The club signed Nevers from Reading in 2021 following his performances in the Premier League 2, where he scored nine goals in two seasons for the Royals, having previously netted ten goals for the U18 side and his future looked extremely bright.

His good form continued upon his arrival at West Ham, grabbing another seven goals and three assists in the Premier League 2, while also scoring in the EFL Trophy, suggesting the club had signed an incredible talent.

He was dubbed “outrageous” during his time at Reading by journalist Amadi Thiam, while the Athletic's Roshane Thomas has also lavished praise on him, claiming he is “promising”.

That said, Moyes has sent him out on two different loan spells this term for him to gain senior experience.

The 20-year-old was loaned to Newport County, playing 17 matches across all competitions, chipping in with three goal contributions, before being sent to Bradford City where he has featured on a handful of occasions without finding the net.

Although his numbers aren't too inspiring, his ability to operate in any position across the front three could prove to be a bonus for Moyes, with this adaptability essential. He is most effective from the left wing, however, and this could make him the ideal heir for Benrahma.

Moyes was keen to sell the Algerian forward last summer and if he moves on at the end of the current campaign, the Scot could save millions by unleashing Nevers in the first team, with the young sensation dying to make an impression for the senior side.