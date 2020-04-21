West Ham up interest in Lazio’s Joaquin Correa

West Ham United have indicated their interest in Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa in recent days, according to Calciomercato.

What did the report say?

Correa has had an impressive season with Lazio, scoring seven goals in 22 Serie A starts and helping his side to challenge Juventus for the title.

Lazio are currently one-point adrift of the Turin giants and with 12 matches to play, Correa is likely to play an important role in the run-in.

However, it appears that his strong form has attracted interest from the Hammers, who appear to be looking to bolster their attack this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the East London club have stepped up their interest “in recent days”, although the report adds that the Rome outfit are determined to keep the 25-year-old Argentine at the club.

Correa’s current deal is set to run until the summer of 2024, which means it will likely cost the Hammers a decent sum to secure his signature.

Hammers fanatic? Test your knowledge in this squad numbers quiz

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 25 Lukasz Fabianski has made the No.1 shirt his own, but who was the last player to wear the No.1 shirt before him? Robert Green Darren Randolph Roy Carroll David James

Ambition

West Ham have clearly set out their ambitions by signaling their interest in Correa, but given the strength of Lazio and his importance to the side, it is hard to see him swapping Rome for London this summer unless the Hammers put an offer on the table that is too good to turn down.

David Moyes’ side certainly need additions if they are to avoid another battle against relegation next season, but Correa may be slightly out of their reach.