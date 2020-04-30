Whelan questions West Ham interest in Alfredo Morelos

Noel Whelan has said that West Ham United target Alfredo Morelos’ attitude remains in question, in an interview with Football Insider.

What does he say?

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers could be forced to part ways with Morelos this summer as they look to mitigate the impact of the suspension of the football season.

West Ham are one of the sides that are being linked with a move for the Colombian, who has scored 12 goals from 26 Scottish Premiership appearances so far this season.

Asked whether the Hammers should move for Morelos, Whelan warned that his attitude remained an issue.

“Talent and ability is not in question but attitude is,” he told Football Insider.

“West Ham have bought a lot of foreign players with the wrong attitude, that is what has let them down. They have spent a lot of money on players who have not got the heart and not got the desire and it is easy for them to jump ship when the seas get a bit rough.

“Hopefully, Morelos can be a better person at West Ham.

“It is one thing scoring 30 in the Scottish Premiership but can you do it in the Premier League. He is not going to be playing against Dundee United and Kilmarnock every week.

“He will be against world-class defenders week in, week out. That will be a massive test for him. We have seen him struggle to score against Celtic with good defenders and organisation.

“If they go out there and spend big money he needs to prove himself on and off the field.”

Transfer gamble

Morelos is a player with plenty of talent and one that has made a big impression at Ibrox since his arrival.

However, his disciplinary record is a real concern and with West Ham having faced issues in the past with players’ attitude, he might be one to avoid.

David Moyes is hoping to refresh the squad with young, hungry players that can form a new core and with that in mind, Morelos would have to prove he is willing to play the team game.