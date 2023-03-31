West Ham United have been linked with signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the past and with the Englishman set to depart Anfield on a free transfer this summer, David Moyes could bring him to the London Stadium.

Should the former Arsenal man sign for West Ham ahead of next season, it could allow the Scottish manager to get rid of Flynn Downes, who has struggled to adjust to the demands of Premier League football since signing from Swansea City in the summer of 2022.

Could West Ham sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

West Ham were linked with signing the former England international last summer but failed to get a deal over the line, and it would not be a surprise to see them reignite that interest now that the midfielder will be available on a free transfer.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will definitely leave Liverpool upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, so the Hammers could bring in an experienced Premier League player for no transfer fee, if they reignite their interest in his signature.

And that they must.

The 29-year-old, who earns around £120k-per-week at Anfield, has clocked up 234 Premier League appearances during his career, notching 20 goals and 34 assists, while he also has experience in Europe and internationally, earning 35 caps for England.

Injuries have obviously impacted his time with Jurgen Klopp's side, with a cruciate ligament rupture in the 2017/18 season the first of many spells on the sidelines for Oxlade-Chamberlain but he has shown that when he is fully fit, he can be a top player in the Premier League.

He would register three goals and seven assists in his first season at Anfield, averaging a solid 6.88 rating from WhoScored for his performances, and he has regularly popped up with important goals in the seasons since then, despite losing his regular starting spot under Klopp.

He would certainly play his part in Liverpool's title win in 2020, with the midfielder coming off the bench to great impact in the 3-2 win over West Ham in February of that year.

Journalist David Lynch said: "What an incredible impact Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made on that game. His midfield drive was everything #LFC lacked prior to his introduction and completely shifted the momentum of the match."

West Ham have arguably lacked a player capable of making such an impact from the bench this season, with Moyes rarely differing from a midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, which has perhaps been key to the Hammers' demise.

Downes was brought in for a £12m fee last summer and was expected to compete for a starting role in midfield but has managed just four starts and eight substitute appearances in the top flight so far this campaign, despite the perceived decline of Soucek.

Therefore, the arrival of another established midfielder such as Oxlade-Chamberlain could limit his opportunities further, and Moyes could be forced to get rid of the 24-year-old who has made so little impact in his West Ham career thus far.