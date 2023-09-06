They say money makes the world go round, and that's certainly the case for the footballing world. For better or worse, there is no escaping the immense wealth floating around the modern game, and nowhere is that more true than in the Premier League.

England's top flight is comfortably the wealthiest league in Europe and is probably only second to Saudi Arabia on a global stage. With that in mind, we at Football FanCast have taken a look at what teams are paying their star players, specifically West Ham United.

With that, here are the Hammers' top ten best-paid players this year, per Capology.

10 Thilo Kehrer - £80,000 a week

Coming in as the club's tenth-highest earner, a position Kehrer has probably earned since he arrived from Ligue 1 behemoths Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The Hammers reportedly paid just £10m to secure the German's services, and he has certainly proven to be worth that fee over the 12 months.

While he was solid in the Premier League last season, making 27 appearances, providing two assists, and averaging a match rating of 6.50, it was in the club's fairytale run to UEFA Conference League glory where he truly shone.

In all, the 26-year-old played eight times in the competition and came on in the final - forever etching his name into West Ham folklore.

9 Michail Antonio - £85,000 a week

He may not be the flashiest of footballers or the most graceful to watch, but you cannot argue against Antonio's sheer longevity and adaptability during his time at West Ham. Starting life at the club as a full-back, the Jamaican international soon moved up the pitch to play up top and is now the club's outright top goalscorer in the Premier League, a genuinely outstanding achievement at a club the size of West Ham.

So, with all of that on his CV, it's pretty hard to say that he doesn't deserve his spot amongst club's top ten best-paid players, especially as, despite being 33, he is still a core member of the squad. If anything, the sale of Gianluca Scamacca and the form of Danny Ings has made Antonio's role in the team even more critical, near enough invaluable.

It seems the club agreed with this sentiment back in January of last year when they agreed a new deal with the Wandsworth-born forward, which took his yearly wage from £3.6m to £4.4m per Capology.

8 Mohammed Kudus - £90,000 a week

Kudus is the first of the new signings to make it onto this list and so it's tough to evaluate whether or not his wage of £90,000 a week is deserved, especially as he hasn't played in any of Europe's top five leagues yet either.

That said, he has been unbelievable for Ajax in recent seasons. Last year, he started just 19 Eredivisie games for the Amsterdam club but still managed to score 11 goals and provide three assists to boot. And his numbers from their Champions League campaign are arguably even more impressive.

In just five starts in Europe's premier footballing competition, the Ghanaian international scored four goals, provided two assists and averaged a seriously impressive match rating of 7.34.

It might be too early to make a call on Kudus given his lack of experience in a top-five league, but if he can replicate even some of his performances for Ajax in Claret and Blue, he might well find himself higher up this list sooner than many imagined.

7 Emerson Palmieri - £95,000 a week

Palmieri is a hard player to judge as much of his work is the kind that is glossed over in television analysis and ignored when it comes to the numbers. Still, he has done just about enough in his time at West Ham to justify his inclusion on this list of high earners.

An interesting fact about the 29-year-old - and a potentially brilliant pub quiz question - is that upon winning the Conference League in June, he became the only player to have won all four of the modern UEFA club competitions as well as the European Championship.

6 Edson Alvarez - £100,000 a week

Another summer signing - and another one from Ajax - and just like with Kudus, it's very difficult to assess whether the wages match the quality of the player. That said, Edson Alvarez has shown genuine quality during his time with Ajax and the Mexican national team.

In fact, it was a bit of a coup for the Hammers to land the Mexican's signature this summer as he was heavily linked with moves to both Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea as recently as last year.

5 James Ward-Prowse - £115,000 a week

The third and final new signing on the list, but unlike the other two, Ward-Prowse's extensive career in the Premier League with Southampton makes it much easier to assess whether his wage is good value for the club.

While anything over £100,000 a week is always going to turn heads - as it should - Premier League wages are not what they used to be, and it's got to the point that £100,000 is just not seen as a big a deal by clubs as it once was, even seven or eight years ago.

For that reason, it makes sense for West Ham to offer Ward-Prowse this pay packet as he has a proven track record of delivering in the league year after year, and despite the Saints' relegation last year, he was still one of their stand-out players.

There's also the added bonus of his outrageous deadball abilities - something he used in the side's 3-1 win over Chelsea.

4 Alphonse Areola - £120,000 a week

This is an interesting one as despite his enormous wage, Alphonse Areola has barely played in the Premier League for the Hammers. Instead, he has been playing the role of the reserve keeper, making appearances exclusively in the cup competitions like the Conference League last year.

However, that seems to have finally changed this season with Moyes starting the former PSG number one in all four of the teams' Premier League fixtures so far, and based on his performances, he has been deserving of those starts.

However, whether he deserves to be so high up the club's wage list remains to be seen.

3 Kurt Zouma - £125,000 a week

Kurt Zouma has been a Hammer for just over two years now after signing from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £30m, and while he hasn't lit the world on fire, he has been a solid, reliable defender who has certainly improved the team as a whole.

While his wages are incredibly high, they probably had to be to convince him to move from the then-European Champions, and just like a lot of the other players on this list, he was instrumental in the club's own European success.

2 Danny Ings - £125,000 a week

While most of his teammates on this list have proven well worth their impressive wages, we're not so sure the same can be said about Ings. The club signed the former Southampton star in the January transfer window for the not-so-insignificant fee of £15m and can only be described as a flop thus far.

Granted, he has had some injury issues since moving to East London, but they haven't been significant enough to excuse his poor form and feeble output.

In total, the 30-year-old has started seven games for the Hammers and appeared a further 13 times as a substitute, in which time he has scored just two goals and provided two assists. So, based on his earned wages since his move in January and the transfer fee, he has cost the club around £9.5m per goal.

What's worse is that Moyes seemed to all but admit that Ings was unable to play as a solo number nine following a game against Nottingham Forest, saying:

"We're only just getting to know him. He's probably someone who might need more people around him, the Nottingham Forest game showed Danny Ings is a penalty box striker. We've not been up the pitch that far enough often enough."

1 Lucas Paqueta - £150,000 a week

To say that West Ham pushed the boat out to sign Lucas Paqueta would be an understatement as it took the club smashing their transfer record to get the Brazilian to East London last summer, and while his £51m fee certainly raised a few eyebrows at the time, he has since grown into his role and is one of the side's shining lights.

That said, it took some time for the 25-year-old to settle into his new team, personified by the fact that he had only registered one assist in the league by the 14th game of last season. Ultimately, though, he ended the league campaign with four goals and three assists to his name in just 27 starts, seemingly enough to pique the interest of Manchester City.

Luckily for West Ham, Paqueta's potential move to City never materialised, and he's set for another brilliant year in the East End. And with how the team has started the season, there's no reason they can't aim high.