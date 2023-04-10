West Ham United have endured a terrible season by all accounts, fighting a relegation battle which even David Moyes may not survive judging by their performances of late.

With the success of last season, finishing seventh in the Premier League and reaching the Europa League semi-finals, the Hammers were expected to kick on this term, yet it has almost been the complete opposite.

There have to be changes, if not this season then certainly next, and with Lukasz Fabianksi coming towards the end of his career, a change of goalkeeper might not be a bad thing.

The 37-year-old was notably "sensational" in the win over Fulham last weekend - as per journalist Malik Ouzia - however, just a week prior was in calamitous form as his failed clearance gifted Alexander Isak with a simple chance to score from in the drubbing against Newcastle.

It perhaps suggests that the Polish ‘keeper may need to be replaced with it appearing as though he's now an inconsistent figure in the Hammers side.

As a result, Moyes could soon unleash youngster Krisztián Hegyi if he is still in charge during 2023/24 as he is making a big splash for the U21s this term.

Who is Krisztián Hegyi?

The 20-year-old has been at West Ham since 2019, with the club reportedly beating off competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid in order to sign the young talent.

The move has worked out extremely well for the Hungarian gloveman, as he has risen through the youth ranks during his four years at Rush Green. The “wonderkid” – as dubbed by Sam Inkersole not long after he joined in 2019 – played 30 times for the U18 side before moving up a level, and he has impressed ever since.

Hegyi has kept 11 clean sheets in 51 matches for the higher age group and has even turned out against senior opposition six times during his career so far in the EFL trophy.

He appeared twice in that very competition earlier this term, averaging a strong Sofascore rating of 6.9. The youngster conceded just 0.5 goals per game, and made 1.5 saves each match – at a success rate of 75% - while averaging 42.5 touches, suggesting he is solid with the ball at his feet and can play out well from the back.

Having been included in Moyes’ matchday squads on no less than 11 occasions this term, he is clearly in the long-term plans of the club and if Fabianski does move on at the end of the season, there is a perfectly solid replacement already waiting in the wings.