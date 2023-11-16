West Ham United are through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and are one win away from qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages, but if they are to stand any chance of gleaning silverware, the transfer window could play a pivotal role.

Despite strengthening well in the summer, as demonstrated by the shrewd acquisition of James Ward-Prowse, there are other fires that David Moyes needs to put out.

One of those is the lack of a focal point upfront which has plagued their chances of progressing further up the Premier League table and it's an area that the Scot could look to address in the winter window.

If the Hammers hierarchy nail their recruitment strategy, Moyes' starting XI could look completely different come January...

1 GK - Alphonse Areola

Acquired on a permanent deal for £7.75m from PSG last year, Areola has become one of the shrewdest pieces of business pulled off in Moyes' tenure.

Praised by Ian Wright for going "under the radar" between the sticks, the Frenchman has made some impressive stops this season, including a penalty save to deny Enzo Fernandez in the 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

2 RB - Vladimir Coufal

Described by former teammate Radoslav Kovac as a "warrior", Coufal is a studious and indefatigable right-back who has showcased his energy and tough-tackling nature throughout his time in east London.

He's featured in 12 appearances in the Premier League this term and has demonstrated his attacking ability by supplying four assists - the second most of any full-back in the division, behind only Kieran Trippier.

3 CB - Kurt Zouma

When Kurt Zouma was injured in the 2-1 defeat against Olympiacos, the West Ham centre-back partnership comprising Angelo Ogbonna and Konstantinos Mavropanos collapsed in Greece, which underlined the Frenchman's importance to the side.

Regarded as a cult hero in claret and blue, Zouma has made more clearances (5.7) than any other player in the squad, as per Sofascore.

4 CB - Goncalo Inacio

According to several outlets, including 90min, West Ham are eyeing up a move for highly-rated Sporting Lisbon centre-back, Goncalo Inacio.

With a release clause of £52.5m, the 22-year-old wouldn't come cheap, but he could be a huge improvement on Nayef Aguerd, especially in the ball-playing department, averaging a better pass completion, more progressive passes and successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

5 LB - Emerson

A strong and tough-tackling full-back, as demonstrated by the fact he's accumulated seven yellow cards in 16 appearances this term, Emerson is Moyes' first-choice left-back and for good reason.

According to West Ham's official website, of the 28 times an opposition player has tried to dribble past the No33, he has won the ball on 23 occasions, highlighting how underrated he is from a defensive capacity.

6 CM - James Ward-Prowse

When analysing Ward-Prowse's performances since arriving at the London Stadium, you run out of superlatives to describe him.

Lauded for his "wizardry" by journalist Henry Winter following his performance against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the midfield maestro has conjured up a season's worth of magic in 17 matches this term having registered a staggering ten assists.

Who knows where West Ham would be this season without his incredible quality from set-pieces?

7 CM - Joao Neves

Many Premier League scouts, including one from West Ham, were sent out to watch Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in action against Sporting Lisbon, as per 90min, and they will have been impressed with what they saw having seen him score in a 2-1 victory over their Portuguese rivals.

The 19-year-old, who reportedly boasts a €120m (£104m) release clause, could provide the Irons with some steel in midfield having averaged an impressive 3.50 tackles per 90 this term, which would rank him top in the Hammers squad.

As talent scout Jacek Kulig noted earlier this week, the teenager is a true "warrior", indeed, and could well be the man to replace Tomas Soucek in the centre of the park in the long term.

8 RW - Jarrod Bowen

Once hailed by Jurgen Klopp as "unbelievable", Jarrod Bowen is the talisman in this West Ham side and he has relished that responsibility, especially in the absence of a prolific goalscorer.

He played a pivotal in their comeback against Forest on Sunday, equalising proceedings with a powerful header and it's those sort of game-defining displays that Hammers supporters have become accustomed to seeing.

The eight Premier League goals he's scored in 12 appearances this season have already seen him eclipse his total of six last term, which shows he's in red-hot form and arguably the first name on the team sheet.

9 CAM - Mohammed Kudus

Kudus is an explosive forward player who has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Despite only registering two goals in nine top-flight appearances, the 23-year-old's exceptional spatial awareness, precise dribbling and exquisite passing range can see him thrive in a central attacking midfield role, moving Bowen back to the right flank.

10 LW - Lucas Paqueta

There are several reasons why Manchester City were chasing Paqueta all summer and one of those is his elite mentality. The Brazilian turns up on the big stage, having scored in victories over Freiburg and Olympiacos in the Europa League this season.

Lauded as a "maverick" by David Moyes, Paqueta has created the second most big chances (3), recorded the most successful dribbles per game (1.6), most tackles (2.6) and third highest Sofascore rating (7.30) in the Irons squad.

11 ST - Serhou Guirassy

West Ham are crying out for a goal-machine having watched Michail Antonio - who has just two goals to his name - fire blanks all season, and Serhou Guirassy is certainly that.

In October, Football Insider reported that the Hammers showed an interest in the goal-machine who now has an eye-watering 15 goals in nine appearances, which is only bettered by Harry Kane's total of 17 in the Bundesliga.

If Moyes is serious about guiding his side into Europe, Guirassy should be at the top of his January transfer wishlist.