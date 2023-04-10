To say West Ham United have been one of the disappointments of the Premier League season is an understatement, especially considering the heights they reached last term.

A seventh-placed finish in the league while coming so close to reaching the Europa League final meant David Moyes had big expectations in the summer, and he has failed to replicate those performances or results, putting him under severe pressure.

With just eight league wins all season, the Hammers are just three points from the relegation zone and according to Football Insider, if David Sullivan and co sack Moyes before the end of the campaign, they could look to appoint former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez.

The board contacted the Spaniard earlier on this term following the uncertainty surrounding the Scot’s future, yet they eventually kept faith in him. However, it appears as though the decision hasn’t paid off.

Should West Ham hire Rafa Benitez?

Benitez would certainly bring a wealth of experience with him to the London Stadium if given the role.

He has managed European heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Inter Milan, while amassing 359 matches in the Premier League by taking charge of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton during a wonderful career.

It puts him among the game's elite managers and with a CV like that, the Spaniard is certainly used to lofty expectations, something the Hammers undeniably have.

Averaging 1.69 points per match in the top flight is a solid achievement and he has also lifted a UEFA Cup and Champions title too, proving he could bring a winning mentality to the club that is desperately needed.

Newcastle defender Jamal Lascelles praised Benitez during his time in the northeast, claiming he was a “special” coach, and he worked wonders on Tyneside. Indeed, he earned promotion from the Championship before keeping them in the top flight amid a lack of investment by Mike Ashley in the playing squad.

His last job in England wasn’t exactly a success, however, winning just seven matches in charge of Everton. That said, there were plenty of external factors which didn’t help his cause and overall, his career has been extremely successful.

Crucially at this stage of the campaign, the 62-year-old is a free agent and could take charge as soon as Moyes is sacked.

Journalist Nick Miller claimed he “wants a job” and has been “everywhere recently” and the question is, will West Ham make a decision in the next few days or wait until after their match against Arsenal?

There is no doubt Benitez could be successful, having managed some excellent teams during his career. Indeed, coming into a job with just a handful of matches left to save West Ham’s season may bring out the best in the Spaniard, just when the club need it most.