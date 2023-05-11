West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has mooted potential movement over a possible takeover to come in the not-too-distant future.

Are West Ham safe from the drop?

It has not been an easy 2022/23 campaign for the Hammers by any means with the Londoners attempting to battle off relegation on the back of a seriously impressive season prior.

Indeed, with just three games remaining, the Irons have been able to open up a seven-point cushion on the drop zone which could well be enough to see them survive.

But matter off the field have also not been easy in east London with co-owner David Gold passing earlier in the year.

However, there could still be something to cheer about as they face a semi-final appearance in the Europa Conference League against AZ Alkmaar.

With the summer on the horizon, Cottee has been speaking on the We Are West Ham podcast where the topic of a potential takeover was raised:

(7:40) The focus as a football coach has been fully on staying in the Premier League, and you know, if that happens, which it should do, then I think we might see some movement in the summer in terms of what happens off the field.

"I haven't got any inside information I can share with you. I'd love to sit here and say that I know this is going to happen that's going to happen, but I don't know.

"I can only sort of speculate, like we all can really and, you know, I think ultimately there will be some movement. David Sullivan can obviously sell the club now without paying any penalties to the government. Matters have obviously been complicated by the sad loss of David Gold as well. So there's been a lot going on off the field as well as on the field."

Will West Ham be sold?

Over one year ago now, West Ham were involved in a potential takeover discussion with PAI Capital who were keen to acquire the club.

It was reported the party had proposed two bids to the current West Ham ownership but both efforts were knocked back with the club not for sale.

The report from Sky Sports claims Gold and Sullivan were not convinced that selling the club at the time was in the best interests of all involved at the club.

The managing partner of the group, Nasib Piriyev, even released a statement on their failed attempts to acquire the London club: "I am disappointed that we cannot conclude the deal as hoped, as we have some big ideas for the club.

However, after what has gone on both on and off the field this season, it will be interesting to see whether Sullivan would be open to offloading the club to someone else.

Off-the-field matters aside, the performances have simply not been good enough this season and it could potentially require significant money to do so.

It is believed that Declan Rice could leave over the coming months which could fund a big chunk of that, but the fans may not be satisfied with simply reinvesting money brought in from player sales.

If West Ham are able to seal their top-flight status for another year, then perhaps it could be time for Sullivan to consider moving on.

However, if West Ham do taste European triumph, it will be interesting to see whether that could be the high which could bring an end to Sullivan's time or whether it only increases his taste for success at West Ham.