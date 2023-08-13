West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial this summer, as David Moyes looks to bolster his attacking options, and a new update has emerged.

So far this summer, the Hammers have signed just one player, welcoming Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

What's the latest on Anthony Martial to West Ham?

The London club have already done business with United this summer, of course, agreeing on a £30m deal to sign central defender Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports, as well as seeing their bid for Scott McTominay reportedly rejected.

With plenty of money to spend following the exit of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported £105m earlier this summer, Moyes will be keen to welcome players in the coming weeks, having seen West Ham sign just one player in the current window, despite the hefty fee received for Rice.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham have made an approach to sign Martial and are in talks over a transfer. Given that the Frenchman's contract expires next summer, the Red Devils may look to accept a cut-price fee in the current transfer window, handing the Hammers an advantage.

Should West Ham sign Anthony Martial?

Even though Martial has struggled for fitness in a Manchester United shirt, the quality is still there, and securing the Frenchman's signature would represent solid business for West Ham.

At his best, Martial is a player with the quality to play in the Champions League, scoring 88 goals in 298 appearances throughout his time at Old Trafford.

The only obstacle standing in the way could be his wages, however, with the former AS Monaco man earning a reported £250k a week, which would make him West Ham's highest earner.

Compared to Moyes' current options, too, the 27-year-old stands out. According to FBref, when compared to Michail Antonio and Danny Ings last season, Martial made more progressive passes, scored more and assisted more goals per 90, and enjoyed a better take-on success.

The numbers suggest that Martial would be a major upgrade on the current forwards at the London Stadium. At his best, the United forward has earned plenty of praise, too, with Lee Sharpe telling TalkSport:

“I think Martial on his day is unplayable. I think he’s that good. That’s what frustrates fans, knowing he’s that good but not doing it week-in, week-out.

"I don’t know the lad personally so I’m unsure whether he is happy playing out wide, or if he prefers playing as a number nine.

"If he wants to be a number nine, and Ten Hag is happy for him to be there, and if Martial puts the work in, then United have a surprise package.

"A £50-60m new player if you like because on his day he’s unbelievable with quick feet. He can score goals and create for others and he’s a fantastic talent.

"If United get the best of Martial then everybody will be happy.”

With that said, if West Ham secured the signature of Martial this summer and got the best out of him, they may well have themselves a new forward ready to take them up a level or two, and it looks as if a deal is one to watch.