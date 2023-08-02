West Ham United are interested in making a move for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun this summer, according to reports. The young forward has reportedly asked the Gunners to drop his price-tag, as he looks to make a move in the current transfer window.

What's the latest on Folarin Balogun to West Ham?

West Ham are yet to make their move for Balogun this summer, but are interested in the forward, according to Ben Jacobs, who also reported that the striker has asked current club Arsenal to lower their asking price as he seeks a permanent move, with figures at The Emirates looking for £50m as the minimum.

Balogun reportedly believes that the Gunners are asking for £10m too much, and, in doing so, pricing him out of a move away in the current window.

Arsenal, however, feel as though it is a fair price, given the fact that Balogun scored 21 goals whilst on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims last season.

Having sold Declan Rice for a reported £105m earlier this summer, West Ham are certainly in a position to splash the cash in the coming weeks, potentially reinforcing their side to ensure a comfortable season in the Premier League after facing relegation fears in recent campaigns.

Should West Ham sign Folarin Balogun?

Signing a player who managed to keep up with Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 last season would represent excellent business from a West Ham point of view.

The Hammers' need for a striker who can guarantee goals is no secret. Whilst Michail Antonio is a fan favourite for good reason, and a hard worker, his tally of five Premier League goals simply wasn't enough for the London club last season.

Meanwhile, last summer's arrival, Gianluca Scammaca failed to hit the ground running after completing a move to England's top flight, scoring just three goals in his debut campaign.

Danny Ings' arrival boosted David Moyes' attacking options ever so slightly, but even so, the former Liverpool man only scored two of his eight Premier League goals for West Ham last season, with the rest coming for Aston Villa prior to his January move.

So, with that, it's fair to say that the Hammers must find a goalscorer this summer. And that could come in the form of Balogun, who is still only 22-years-old.

The forward earned plenty of praise during his successful loan spell at Reims, too, with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry telling Amazon Prime Video Sport France, via The Metro: "I’m really happy for him because in general English players don’t go abroad.

"Normally players are loaned either to another Premier League side or in the Championship. He’s a very English-style player who likes to run down the channels but he was missing something, which was his finishing.

"He’s now starting to score goals regularly and I’m happy for that – happy he has gone abroad. It’s especially so considering he is a Londoner, in general Londoners struggle to leave London. When I heard he was coming to France, it made me think he has a refreshing mindset."

There's no higher praise for an Arsenal player than from Henry, and Balogun may well impress the Premier League icon even more if he makes the move to West Ham this summer.