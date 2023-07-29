West Ham United have yet to make any summer signings, however this could soon change. David Moyes is close to securing the signature of Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges, while a move for French left-back, Adrien Truffert could be next on the list.

The Irons will want to improve on their poor 14th placed Premier League finish from last year, and these two signings could potentially be the catalyst for a few more.

Could Adrien Truffert join West Ham United?

According to Football Insider, West Ham have made contact with Rennes with regard to a potential move for the left-back this summer.

The Ligue 1 side are keen to tie down the player to a long-term deal however, although if talks don’t work out, they will be open to accepting offers for the 21-year-old.

Rennes are said to value Truffert at £15m and considering the Irons received a fee of £105m from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, Moyes certainly has money to spend in the transfer window.

Does Aaron Cresswell have a future at West Ham United?

West Ham's long-serving left-back, Aaron Cresswell, has just a year left on his current contract at the club, while Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keeping tabs on the 33-year-old defender.

The Old Gold were linked with the fullback last week and a fee of £2.5m was touted as being enough to secure his services, and there is no doubt Moyes should move him on for someone younger like Truffert.

Not only did the Frenchman offer a greater attacking threat than Cresswell by registering more goal contributions (six to one), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.37 to 0.04) and shots per 90 (0.14 to 0.04) but he was also much better defensively too.

Truffert won more tackles (32 to 11), made more blocks (32 to 21) while also winning a higher percentage of aerial duels (56.7% to 50%) and challenges (67.4% to 38.7%), demonstrating that he would be a significant upgrade on Creswell, not just from an attacking point of view, but also due to his defending qualities.

Upon bursting onto the scene in 2020, his former Rennes coach had plenty of praise for the youngster, saying: “He’s a young player who I know very well. He has huge potential and a very good left foot.

“He’s very intelligent, has the right mentality and the versatility to play in different positions. He has all the qualities needed to keep progressing and to break through in the near future.”

Despite his tender years, he had a positive influence in the French side last term, ranking second for assists across the whole team in Ligue 1 while also ranking in the top ten for big chances created, key passes per game and first for tackles per game, showcasing his abilities over a wide range of metrics.

The Belgium-born defender has even been capped for France and if he continues his current upwards trajectory, not only will be an excellent signing for Moyes, but it will allow the Scot to move Cresswell on in the process given that the Frenchman is a major upgrade.