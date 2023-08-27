Highlights West Ham United has made an encouraging start to the season, carrying momentum from their first major trophy win in 40 years.

James Ward-Prowse has been a standout performer, contributing two assists in the victory over Chelsea.

The club is interested in signing Ivan Fresneda, a highly sought-after 18-year-old defender, who could be a major upgrade in the squad.

West Ham United have made an encouraging start to their Premier League campaign. David Moyes was keen on carrying the momentum through to the 2023/24 season after winning their first major trophy in over 40 years last term and it appears to have worked.

A draw against AFC Bournemouth in their opening game was followed by a stunning 2-1 win over Chelsea, and it was new signing James Ward-Prowse who stole the show with two assists.

With the Irons playing European football for the third successive season, squad depth will be paramount and this could lead Moyes back into the transfer market.

The club have been linked with a swoop with a teenage Spanish sensation, and will the Scot manage to bring him to England before the end of the window?

Will West Ham United make another signing?

The Hammers are interested in making a move for young defender Ivan Fresneda according to Marca Valladolid but they could face competition from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace who are also battling to sign the youngster.

The 18-year-old could be available for a bargain fee of around €15m (£13m) as Real Valladolid suffered relegation from La Liga last term and this could represent a stunning bargain for Moyes.

Barcelona were also said to be keen on luring the teen to the club, and it would certainly be a major coup for West Ham by signing a player who is clearly in high demand.

How good is Ivan Fresneda?

Moyes could also be set to shift a few players out of the club before the end of the window, with Southampton showing interest in Ben Johnson regarding a potential move.

The defender is entering into the final year of his contract and he started only nine league matches for the club last term, ranking eighth in the squad for tackles per game (1.2) and also finishing outside the top ten for interceptions (0.5) and fifth for successful dribbles per game (0.5), suggesting that even when he did play, he failed to really impress.

By signing Fresneda, Moyes could ditch the English defender, especially given that the 18-year-old would be a major upgrade on him.

Last season in the Spanish top flight, Fresneda averaged 2.2 tackles per game while also making 0.7 interceptions and 0.7 successful dribbles per game, ranking him third, 11th and eighth respectively in the Valladolid squad.

In an attacking sense, the 5 foot 3 dynamo has the advantage as he created more big chances (three to zero) and averaged more key passes per game (0.8 to 0.2) domestically during 2022/23.

The Spaniard was lauded by La Liga podcaster Matt Clark, who claimed that the youngster was “remarkably complete” and also one of the “revelations of the season” for his performances last term and despite his tender years, it appears as though he has the required maturity to perform on a consistent level.

It doesn’t look as though Johnson has much of a future at West Ham and Moyes would surely rather cash in on him now rather than let him leave for nothing next year.

In Fresneda, they wouldn’t just have a direct replacement, but also a major upgrade who could shine in the Premier League.